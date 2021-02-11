Gillingham boss Steve Evans has confirmed there was Championship interest in Kyle Dempsey last month, as per a report by Kent Online.

The League One side managed to keep hold of their key midfielder in the last transfer window.

Dempsey, who is 25 years old, has impressed for the Gills this season despite only joining them last summer.

He was a target for Championship trio Luton Town, Barnsley and Nottingham Forest last month, as reported by Football Insider.

Evans has said: “But the most concrete interest from the Championship was for Kyle Dempsey. We had three or four Championship clubs who were keen to talk to the chairman but he stuck to his word that we will keep everyone we possibly can and we will see what the summer brings.”

The Cumbria-born midfielder spent the past four years with Fleetwood Town in League One but left them last summer on a free and linked up with Gillingham.

Dempsey started out at Carlisle United and went onto make 51 appearances for their first-team before he was snapped up by Championship outfit Huddersfield Town in 2015.

The Terriers loaned him out to Fleetwood in his second season and the Cod Army made his move there permanent in May 2017.

Dempsey was a regular for the North West side and also spent time away loan at Peterborough United in the second-half of the 2018/19 season.

He has found a home at Gillingham but wanted by Championship clubs this winter. It will be interesting to see if anything resurfaces at the end of the campaign.

