Sheffield Wednesday’s caretaker manager Neil Thompson says Jack Marriott is back in training and looking ‘sharp’, but that his route back into the start line-up remains a long one.

The 26-year-old returned to Sheffield Wednesday last month, having spent the first half of the season on loan from Derby County

He’d made a handful of Championship appearances for Derby before heading for Wednesday, but would return to Pride Park to continue his rehabilitation from a calf injury.

Having featured twice for Sheffield Wednesday upon his return, Marriott has now missed the last four outings. But speaking to Sheffield Star, Thompson gave a keen update on the striker:

“He came back into training yesterday, so I don’t envisage any issues with Jack. He’ll be back on board.

“He’s come back and his attitude has been bang on. He’s looked really sharp, but he’s in competition with the others. They’re fighting for places.