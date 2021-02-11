Neil Thompson says Sheffield Wednesday outcast ‘will be back on board’
Sheffield Wednesday’s caretaker manager Neil Thompson says Jack Marriott is back in training and looking ‘sharp’, but that his route back into the start line-up remains a long one.
The 26-year-old returned to Sheffield Wednesday last month, having spent the first half of the season on loan from Derby County
He’d made a handful of Championship appearances for Derby before heading for Wednesday, but would return to Pride Park to continue his rehabilitation from a calf injury.
Having featured twice for Sheffield Wednesday upon his return, Marriott has now missed the last four outings. But speaking to Sheffield Star, Thompson gave a keen update on the striker:
“He came back into training yesterday, so I don’t envisage any issues with Jack. He’ll be back on board.
“He’s come back and his attitude has been bang on. He’s looked really sharp, but he’s in competition with the others. They’re fighting for places.
“It’s frustrating for him not being in the team, but he’s got to keep his belief in himself.”
Marriott got his move to Derby County in 2018 after a prolific season with Peterborough United in League One. But he’d soon fall out-of-favour and into injury problems, which have blighted his season so far.
He remains a striker yet to reach his peak years though and he could soon rediscover the goal-scoring form that landed him his Championship move back in 2018.
It’s a long road back. But Thompson’s side have struggled for goals this season and could yet turn to Marriott before the season is out.
The recent form of Jordan Rhodes and Callum Paterson makes it difficult for Marriott. But if his attitude is right, he could return to play an important part in Sheffield Wednesday’s bid for Championship survival.
Up next for the Owls is the visit of Swansea City this weekend.