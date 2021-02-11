The withdrawal of the League One salary cap is a boost to Sunderland’s hopes of keeping hold of Charlie Wyke.

Their top scorer is out of contract at the end of the season but the Black Cats are now in a better position to offer him a new deal.

The cap being banned gives Lee Johnson’s side more freedom in their transfer activity.

Wyke, who is 28 years old, has been on fire for the League One side this season and has scored 17 goals. Some are worried that he could be on his way out when his contract expires.

Read: Former Sunderland striker closing in on move to Romania

The attacker moved to the Stadium of Light in 2018 and scored a combined 11 goals during his first two seasons at the club, a tally he has already beaten in the first-half of this campaign.

Wyke was previously a proven goal scorer for Carlisle United, where he managed 39 goals in 89 games, before firing 23 in 62 matches for Bradford City.

Read: Sunderland’s hopes of signing Northern Ireland man rise with the salary cap withdrawn

There have been question marks over whether he could carry on his goal scoring exploits at Sunderland and the past two seasons suggested that he couldn’t.

However, the ex-Middlesbrough man has found his feet now and Sunderland will want to tie him down to a new contract as soon as they can. The withdrawal of the salary cap is a boost to their chances.

Will Sunderland tie up a new deal for Wyke?