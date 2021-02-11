The withdrawal of the League One salary cap is a boost for Charlton Athletic.

It means they are no longer restricted to the financial implications imposed by the Football League and have more freedom in their transfer activity.

Charlton are looking to tie up permanent deals for a couple of their loan players but are also now more likely to start sorting player contracts.

The Addicks have a few players in their final months of their deals and are in a better position now to start thinking about extensions.

One player Lee Bowyer’s side will be keen to get on a new contract is their top scorer Chuks Aneke.

The 27-year-old has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season and will play a pivotal role between now and the end of the campaign as the London club look to gain promotion back to the Championship.

His form this term may be planting him on the radar of other clubs which makes it even more imprtonat for Charlton to sort out his future.

Aneke has proven he can score goals in the lower leagues in the past, so his form shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who really know him. He bagged 33 goals in 94 games for MK Dons from 2016 to 2019.

He has also previously had spells at Arsenal, Stevenage, Preston North End, Crewe Alexandra and Zulte Waregem, but seems to have found a home at the Valley now. Charlton fans will be praying he doesn’t leave this summer for nothing.

