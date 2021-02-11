QPR striker Lyndon Dykes could miss this weekend’s Championship clash with Rotherham United, owing to a head injury picked up in the 1-0 win v Blackburn Rovers last time out.

The Scot was brought off late into the win at home to Blackburn Rovers last time out. Speaking to West London Sport in place of Mark Warburton who’s suffering from illness, assistant manager John Eustace said of Dykes:

“We’re not sure yet. We’ll still assessing him. He won’t be training until possibly tomorrow, so it’s still 50-50. It was a nasty bang on his head at the weekend, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Dykes has made 24 Championship appearances for QPR this season. He was playing as QPR’s lone striker for much of the season before Warburton changed formation, having field two strikers in recent weeks.

Charlie Austin no doubt keep his place for the trip to Rotherham this weekend and with Dykes injured, expect Macauley Bonne to come in.

Eustace though could hand a first Championship start to Charlie Kelman – the 19-year-old has made six Championship appearances this season, all from the substitute’s bench.

New signings Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field are both ruled out of this weekend’s fixture. Both joined on loan last month but neither have yet to make their debuts – de Wijs is recovering from a calf injury sustained at parent club Hull City, whilst Field is working his way back to fitness.

Warburton is expected to return to training duties tomorrow, with Eustace giving this update to West London Sport:

“He’ll be absolutely fine. It was best to stay away today and he’ll be ready to prepare the team tomorrow.”

Rotherham United poses another winnable game for QPR in this current up-turn in form. Four wins from their last five brings them up to 16th in the Championship table, with a five-point gap to Derby County in 22nd.