The withdrawal of the League One salary cap is a boost to Hull City.

It means that the Tigers will no longer need to abide by the financial restrictions in the transfer window.

This could help their chances of signing some of their loan players on permanent deals.

Hull signed midfielder Dan Crowley from Birmingham City on loan in January and his contract at St. Andrew’s expires at the end of the season meaning he is currently due to become a free agent.

Read: Hull City had a ‘shocker’ in letting midfielder leave for Fleetwood Town

The Tigers could try and bring him to the KCOM Stadium on a permanent basis this summer and no salary cap makes this more likely.

Crowley, who is 23 years old, joined Birmingham on a two-year deal in 2019 from Dutch side Willem II and he has since made 45 appearances for the Championship outfit.

However, they let him leave last month to get more game time at Hull and he has slotted in nicely into Grant McCann’s side so far.

Read: Five candidates for the Bristol Rovers job

The League One promotion hopefuls’ chances of signing Gavin Whyte permanently from Cardiff City have also increased after this week’s developments.

Whyte, who has previously played at this level for Oxford United, still has another couple of years left on his contract with his parent club but it is unclear whether he is part of Mick McCarthy’s long-term plans.

If the Bluebirds make him available this summer the Tigers are in a better position to make a permanent swoop for him then they otherwise would have been.

Will Hull make permanent moves for Crowley and Whyte?