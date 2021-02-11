Bristol Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Paul Tisdale. Here are five early candidates to replace him-

Tommy Widdrington



He has been placed in caretaker charge whilst the League One side search for a permanent successor and was in this position when Graham Coughlan left for Mansfield Town before Tisdale’s appointment.

Joey Barton

The former QPR and Newcastle United midfielder will be weighing up his next move having been sacked by fellow third tier outfit Fleetwood Town last month. Could Bristol Rovers hand him a swift return to the dugout?

Lee Mansell

He could be considered by the Pirates to be their next manager. Their former player is a coach at the Memorial Ground and may look to have a career as a manager. The 38-year-old is an option and knows the club inside out.

Ian Holloway

The former QPR, Plymouth Argyle, Blackpool, Crystal Palace and Millwall boss had three separate spells as a player at Bristol Rovers and has also managed them in the past. He is available having last been in League Two with Grimsby Town and might be interested in a return to his former club now.

Chris Powell

He is currently a coach at Tottenham Hotspur but could be looked at the Pirates. The former Charlton Athletic, Huddersfield Town and Southend United boss is experienced and may want another crack at being a number one in the near future.

Who do you want, Bristol Rovers fans?