Ahmed Musa has been a free agent throughout this season, having been linked with a host of clubs including Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday were reportedly lining up a contract offer for the Nigerian. But he played down talks of a move to Hillsborough and would lat month find himself training with Sam Allardyce’s West Brom squad.

He looked set to land a contract at the Hawthorns after his release from Saudi outfit Al-Nassr. But the Baggies have turned him down and now he’s on the lookout for a new club once again, with the club claiming that Musa is fit enough to join but that they already have stronger players in wide positions.

Reported by Daily Mail earlier this month, the likes of Burnley, Brighton and Southampton are all monitoring his situation. Burnley Express believe that Sean Dyche’s side have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Musa, but if West Brom rejected him, why would Burnley take him on?

The former Leicester City man seems to be falling further and further from his dream of a top flight English move and soon enough, he might find himself having to compromise – that could entail a move to the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday brought in Andre Green last month, but they still need reinforcements in the attacking department. The Owls are especially slow at times and the addition of Musa would be a much-needed injection of pace.

Again though, it boils down to whether he receives any offers higher up the Football League Pyramid, and whether he fancies the challenge at Sheffield Wednesday.