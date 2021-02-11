Millwall manager Gary Rowett has stated his desire to make Scott Malone a permanent figure at the end of the season, with his Derby County contract due to expire.

Malone joined Millwall on a season-long loan from Millwall ahead of this campaign. He’s since featured 24 times in the Championship for his temporary side, scoring three goals.

His last outing saw Malone score his self-proclaimed ‘best’ Millwall goal in the 4-1 demolition of Sheffield Wednesday, in a game which saw Millwall fans come to appreciate Malone for the strong season he’s had so far.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, Rowett claims he wants to bring in Malone on a free transfer next season, adding another name to the list of Rowett’s former players to link up with him at The Den.

“Scottie’s done really well and I’m sure that if he continues the form that he’s in then we’ll be desperately wanting to keep him next season,” he said.

“That’s something that like any scenario we’ll look at and plan for. But at the moment he’s our loan player for the season and anything beyond there is subject to those discussions.

“But I’ve been really pleased with him, I think he’s been fabulous for us. He’s fitted in really, really well.”

Whether or not Malone will be in Wayne Rooney’s Derby County plans next season remains unlikely. He managed just 18 Championship appearances for the Rams last season and with his contract out at the end of this one, and Derby not doing so great financially, it could see Malone released.

Upon which, Millwall would no doubt become the instant favourites to land him. It’d be a welcome signing – Malone is a player with tremendous Football League experience having spent time at Millwall prior to this season’s loan spell.

He’s a player who both Derby and Millwall fans appreciate and with him doing so well for the Lions this season, it’d be a shame for him if he couldn’t make his move permanent, and ended up returning to Pride Park to play a back-up role.