Football Insider reports that Tottenham Hotspur are ‘mapping out’ a route into next season’s first-team for Norwich City’s on loan midfielder Oliver Skipp.

The 20-year-old made his Premier League debut for Spurs back in the 2018/19 season. He made a handful of league appearances that season and a handful last time round, before joining up with Daniel Farke’s Norwich City ahead of this campaign.

It’s since proved a masterstroke by all parties – Norwich have acquired a classic Rolls Royce-type midfield player in Skipp and Spurs look to have a new star in the making.

Skipp has featured 28 times for Norwich in the Championship this season. Jose Mourinho has long spoke of his admiration for the midfielder who he believes could be a future Spurs captain, with the Portuguese boss planning on bringing Skipp into the the fray at White Hart Lane next season.

Football Insider report how Mourinho is planning for Skipp’s arrival next season. His addition in central midfield could save Spurs a handful in the transfer market too, with Football Insider claiming:

“It could also potentially save Tottenham £40million in the transfer market amid doubts over the long-term future of Winks in particular.”

There’s a lot for Skipp to look forward to, but for now he’ll be focused on finishing the task at hand with Norwich City. His side have been top of the table of the most part but have slipped up recently, seeing what was a seven-point lead at the top of the table close to two.

After a run of four games without a win, Farke may be worried that the wheels are falling off. But he can put things right with a win against an out-of-form Stoke City side this weekend.