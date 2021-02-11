Ukrainian side FC Olimpik Donetsk have announced the appointment of Manchester City legend Yaya Toure as they new assistant manager.

Toure has been securing his coaching qualifications following his retirement and has now secured his first role.

Добро пожаловать, Яя! Ивуарийская суперзвезда присоединился к тренерскому штабу Игоря Климовского:https://t.co/Lbmfc9fnfb pic.twitter.com/pb1BELKwrg — FC Olympic (@fcolympic_don) February 10, 2021

The 37-year-old has been named as assistant manager of Ukrainian club FC Olimpik Donetsk. The club confirmed the arrival of the Manchester City hero on Wednesday, adding him to Igor Klymovski’s backroom staff.



Prior to his appointment, the Ivory Coast legend had spent time working with Championship duo QPR and Blackburn Rovers as he pursued his qualifications.

Now, upon the confirmation of his new role, Toure moved to thank the two clubs for their help. Speaking on Twitter, the former Barcelona man said:

“I would like to also say thanks again to those who have helped me over the last year with building my coaching experience and qualifications.

“Chris Ramsey at QPR, Stuart Jones at Blackburn and Geoff Lomax at PFA – thank you all I’m excited about the future.”

After a decorated career, it will be interesting to see how Toure fares as a coach after his brief stints with QPR and Blackburn Rovers.

The Ivorian was widely considered as one of the world’s best midfielders during his prime. Toure won three Premier League titles, playing a pivotal role in City’s 2013/14 campaign, in which he netted 20 goals and laid on nine assists from midfield in 35 league appearances.

Not only that, but Toure also won a Champions League and two La Liga titles during his time with Barcelona. The retired midfielder also enjoyed success on the international scene, winning the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast.