According to the South London Press, Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard is set for two months on the sidelines after suffering ankle ligament damage in the 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

After initially going 1-0 down, Gary Rowett’s side went on to secure all three points on comfortable fashion on a good day for the Lions.

However, seeing Leonard taken off through injury on the hour mark was a negative on a day of positives at The Den. Now, an update has emerged on the midfielder’s injury.

As per a report from the South London Press, Leonard is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. The 28-year-old has reportedly suffered ankle ligament damage, potentially leaving him out of action for as long as two months.

The injury could see the versatile ace out of action until early April.

Leonard has played an important role for Rowett’s side this season. The former Sheffield United man has been forced to play out of his natural position in the middle of the park at times. He has filled in at right-back and right centre-back for Millwall when called upon.

Across all competitions, Leonard has played in 26 games so far this season, chipping in with two goals and four assists in the process. The Plympton-born player has missed only two Championship games since the start of the campaign.

The January arrival of Maikel Kieftenbeld will ease the blow of Leonard’s absence. Shaun Williams, who has seen his game time limited this season, could also come into the starting 11.

George Evans made his debut at centre-back following his arrival from Derby County. However, he can also play in central midfield, spending most of his career in the middle of the park.