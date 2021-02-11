Speaking to The Athletic, Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber has said the club is willing to sell in-demand players like Max Aarons and Emi Buendia but insisted they will only do so if their valuations are met.

Aarons and Buendia have both been heavily linked with moves away from Carrow Road since their relegation.

Manchester United have been credited with interest in young right-back Aarons. The Red Devils are looking to provide further competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the Norwich City star a potential option.

As for Buendia, Arsenal have been said keen on the Argentine playmaker. The Gunners showed interest in the January transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise.

Now, Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber has moved to reiterate the club’s stance.

Speaking to The Athletic, Webber has said interest in Aarons, Buendia and star man Todd Cantwell is ‘inevitable’. However, he insisted the club will not be selling their prized assets on the cheap.

“We have our valuation and if people don’t want to pay that, they don’t get them,” he said.

“We don’t see it as us being unreasonable, we do know what our players are worth, what we’ve done for them, and what we want to be compensated for if they were to go.

“It’s inevitable that interest will come for those three because they’re terrific players and very experienced now for their age.

“When their journey here ends, we’ll make sure they get to a good place. Most importantly, their legacy has to be leaving Norwich in the best place it can be.”

With both Buendia and Aarons continuing to attracting Premier League interest, it will be interesting to see how the duo’s situations pan out in the summer.

Regardless of whether or not the Canaries are in the Championship or the top flight, they will likely receive an influx of approaches for the duo.