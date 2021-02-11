According to the Express and Star, West Brom winger Kamil Grosicki is eyeing up a move to Europe after seeing a deadline day approach from Nottingham Forest fail.

Forest were heavily linked with the Polish winger over the course of the January transfer window. The Championship side’s January approach for the West Brom man was not responded to in time and a move failed to materialise.

Legia Warsaw are rumoured to be showing interest in bringing Grosicki back to Poland. Their window is open until the end of the month, keeping his chances of a move away alive. Now, fresh claims have emerged regarding the player’s position at The Hawthorns.

According to the Express and Star, Grosicki is keen to seal a move away from the Baggies before the end of the month. The 32-year-old is chasing a spot in Poland’s European Championship squad and needs more game time to get one.

The report adds that Grosicki “wasn’t keen” on a move to the City Ground. With a Forest move off the cards, it will be interesting to see if the former Hull City man gets his desired move away from the Premier League.

Upon the Baggies’ promotion to the top-flight, Grosicki has fallen out of favour at the club. Across all competitions, the 80-cap Poland international has played in five first-team games this season, laying on two assists.

The left-winger has also made one appearance for the club’s U23s in the Premier League 2. Grosicki found the back of the net twice in a 3-1 win over Sunderland’s U23s.

Should Grosicki have taken up the chance to join Nottingham Forest? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Should Grosicki have joined NFFC?