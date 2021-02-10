Blackburn loanee Harvey Elliott is still just 17 but the teen forward has a big career in front of him.

That much is for certain and the youngster is showing the potential at Ewood Park that convinced parent club, Liverpool, to entice him away from London club Fulham in 2019.

The Cottagers couldn’t convince the youngster to sign a professional deal and he instead moved north to Merseyside. Today, per the Mirror and others, the Reds found out how much they’d have to pay for that privilege.

Elliott shining bright at Blackburn Rovers

Elliott, after impressing for the Under-18s and 23s at Anfield, forced his way the nine senior appearances. However, to aid his development, he has been on loan at Blackburn this season.

Rovers fans are beginning to see what all the fuss is about. Despite his tender teen years, the young right-sided attacker is displaying a high level of footballing prowess.

Such are his displays that Rovers fans can see that their club has a temporary gem, with a lot of permanent class, at their disposal.

He’s featured in 22 Sky Bet Championship games for the Lancashire side and has sparkled in scoring four goals and providing eight assists.

Those headline figures are good enough to showcase his general football but his general, all-round game fizzes too.

Liverpool pay big but avoid huge Elliott fee

Liverpool knew that they’d have to dig out the company cheque book to sign Elliott. They were prepared for that outcome from a tribunal decision after both Fulham and Liverpool couldn’t agree on a price.

Fulham wanted £8m for the obviously talented Elliott but the Reds offered a miserly £750,000 as compensation.

Now the tribunal has finally reached a decision. Fulham are not going to get heir wanted £8m. Instead, Liverpool will need to pay £4.3m for Elliott’s capture – just £1.7m of that being guaranteed.

The Mirror’s Alex Richards writes that Liverpool must pay an initial £1.2m with two further payments of £500,000 for each of the youngster’s first two professional deals.

The rest of the £4.3m tribunal decision is made up from future first-team appearance clauses. Klopp’s side also has to pay Fulham 20% of any future transfer fee.

Liverpool fans don’t need telling but Blackburn fans would happily tell them anyway – the Reds have got a massive bargain here.

