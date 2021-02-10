Joey Barton has said that QPR were his ‘least favourite’ club, claiming that the fans ‘didn’t particularly’ like him.

The former QPR midfielder has appeared on The Robbie Fowler Podcast in an interview which looks into his playing past, as well as his more recent managerial stint at Fleetwood Town.

Interestingly though, Barton spoke out about his 2011 switch from Newcastle united to QPR, and how he left St James’ Park as a ‘mercenary’, moving to QPR ‘as a financial decision’.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Robbie Fowler Podcast, Barton said (via Chronicle Live):

“QPR is probably my least favourite (of my ex-clubs). I didn’t really enjoy it, I shouldn’t have gone in hindsight.

“I left Newcastle and I fell out with Mike Ashley and I was looking for a new home and I was about to start a new family and it became, ‘Who is the highest bidder’.

“I knew I was a mercenary at that point in terms of I wasn’t moving to push on and push up the table, I knew I was moving as a financial decision.

“So QPR was tough, the fans didn’t particularly like me and I’ve still got 80% of the fanbase who don’t like me because I earned a lot of money even though I turned it around in the end and captained them to promotion.

“Probably for me Newcastle is the closest connection to the fans I had.”

A large portion of QPR fans grew to love Barton. As a player, he had some of his best years at the club having guided them to promotion in 2014 and going on to make 99 appearances in all competitions for them.

He eventually left for Burnley in 2015, stepping into management with Fleetwood Town in 2018. He enjoyed an unexpectedly successful stint with the League One club, but rather expectedly, it ended in controversy.