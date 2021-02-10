QPR made a host of signings last summer. But the standout one has been Rob Dickie.

The 24-year-old left Oxford United to join QPR in the summer. He’s since made 24 Championship appearances for the club, rapidly becoming a key part of Mark Warburton’s plans and firm favourite among the fans.

According to WhoScored.com, Dickie has averaged 1.3 tackles per game in the Championship this season, as well as 1.8 interceptions, 4 clearances and 0.8 blocks.

Defence has long proved the downfall of Warburton at QPR. But in this current upturn in form, his side have not only taken four wins from their last five Championship outings, but have kept three clean sheets in those five.

The defensive unit currently in place at QPR is the best that the club has had in a few seasons, arguably since their relegation from the Premier League in 2015. Seny Dieng in goal has been a revelation, Yoann Barbet has quietly gone about his season to become another key player who, alongside Dickie, makes for a formidable back-line.

Whilst Dickie ranks highly for tackles, blocks and so on, his tremendous abilities on the ball have allowed Warburton to further implement his philosophy on this side.

Dickie averages 56.2 passes per game in the Championship with a pass completion rate of 76.9%, with averages of 3 long balls and 0.3 key passes per game.

Former QPR favourite Clint Hill singled out Dickie for praise on Twitter after last weekend’s 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, in which Dickie played a crucial part – towards the end of the game, he put his body on the line for what proved a match-winning block.

Fans finally have a defence to be proud of. Dickie has solved a lot of issues that QPR were having last year and Warburton will be delighted with how he’s faring in the Championship so far, who was particularly impressed after his side’s 1-1 at Millwall back in December:

“He’s had a number of good games,” he told West London Sport. “He’s getting better, Rob. He’s a young guy, has done very well and is still learning.

“He’s a very talented defender and there’s a lot more to come from him. It was a very comfortable performance tonight and he answered a lot of questions aerially and on the floor.

“I’m pleased for him. He’s a good player and he worked hard.”