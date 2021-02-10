This season has been a learning curve for Coventry City in the Championship.

It is their first campaign back at this level and they will be hoping they avoid an immediate relegation back to League One.

Mark Robin’s side are currently 19th in the league and are three points above the relegation zone having won seven out of their 28 games so far this term.

There are some big clubs battling it out at the bottom end of the Championship table, with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City and Derby County all in serious danger of going down.

Coventry will be looking to keep their place for next season and are next in action this weekend against Cardiff City away.

Here is a quiz for their fans to do in the mean time. Who did the Sky Blues sign these players from/where were they at before they joined? –