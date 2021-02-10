Former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is being interviewed for the AFC Bournemouth job, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Cherries are in the hunt for a new permanent boss to replace Jason Tindall after they sacked him after a poor run of form.

They have narrowed their search down to four candidates in Wagner, Patrick Vieri, John Terry and caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate.

Bournemouth are holding interviews on Zoom this week and will weigh up their options.

Read: Charlton Athletic receive boost in pursuit of Luton Town and Preston North End duo

Wagner, who is 49 years old, has expressed his interest in the role and knows what it takes to gain promotion out of the Championship.

He managed Huddersfield from 2015 to 2019 and guided them to an unlikely promotion to the Premier League during his time with the Yorkshire outfit.

The German boss left the Terriers whilst they were struggling in the top flight a couple of years ago and has most recently been back in Germany with Schalke. He left the Bundesliga side in September last year and has since available.

Read: Sunderland’s hopes of signing Northern Ireland man rise with the salary cap withdrawn

The former Borussia Dortmund II boss is now looking to return to England and will be hoping to impress the Bournemouth hierarchy this week.

However, Wagner faces some serious competition to land this role with Vieri and Terry on their shortlist. Woodgate also stands a decent chance having won his two games in caretaker charge against Birmingham City and Burnley.

Will Wagner get the Bournemouth job?