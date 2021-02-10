Northampton Town have today sacked Keith Curle, as announced by their official club website. Here are an early five candidates to replace him-

Jon Brady



He has been placed in caretaker charge of the League One side until a permanent successor for Curle is found. The Australian has been in charge of their Under-18’s since 2017 and is being given a crack with the first-team now.

Paul Tisdale

The 48-year-old has been sacked by Bristol Rovers today so could the Cobblers hand him a swift return to the dugout? He managed Exeter City for 12 years before taking over at MK Dons, where he won promotion from League Two in his first year.

Stephen Robinson

He is available and could fancy another go at English football having previously managed Oldham Athletic. The Northern Irishman has spent the past three years in charge of Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell but resigned at the end of December.

Sol Campbell

The former Arsenal and England centre-back will be weighing up his next opportunity in the Football League. He kept Macclesfield Town in League Two against the odds a couple of seasons ago but his Southend United side were relegated from League One last term.

Paul Heckingbottom

He is currently in charge of Sheffield United’s Under-23’s but would be a decent appointment by Northampton. The 43-year-old impressed during his time at Barnsley but his most recent managerial spells at Leeds United and Hibernian haven’t work out. He now has a point to prove.

Who do you want, Northampton fans?