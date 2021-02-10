Port Vale remain in the hunt for a new permanent manager to replace John Askey. Here is an updated five candidates for the job-

John McGreal



He has been available since parting company with fellow League Two side Colchester United at the end of last season. His U’s team got into the Play-Offs last term but he is still weighing up his next move.

Danny Pugh



The former Stoke City and Leeds United player has been in caretaker charge since Askey’s departure in early January and is in contention for the role. Could they give it him until the end of the campaign at least?

Gary Caldwell

He guided Wigan Athletic to the League One title during his time as manager at the DW Stadium but his most recent spells at Chesterfield and Partick Thistle haven’t worked out. The Scotsman has a point to prove in the dugout and is an option for Port Vale as they weigh up who to choose as their new boss.

Adam Murray

The 39-year-old is available and has previously managed Mansfield Town and Boston United since hanging up his boots. He has also held coaching roles at Guiseley and Burton Albion and is now at Barnsley. He is a potential option for Vale to consider.

Keith Curle

The experienced boss has today been sacked by Northampton Town despite guiding them to promotion from League Two last season. He could see Port Vale as an ideal opportunity to make a swift return to the game.



Who do you want, Port Vale?