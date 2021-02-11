Bournemouth are rumoured to be sizing up a surprise move for Oxford United manager Karl Robinson, according to the Mirror.

The Cherries currently find themselves without a permanent manager after the exit of Jason Tindall last week and could look to strike a deal to bring the 40-year-old to the South Coast should the circumstances arise. Robinson has an excellent history at transforming younger players into first-team regulars, which could suit the Bournemouth hierarchy’s long-term vision for the club.

Last season Robinson cultivated one of the best teams in the 2019/20 Sky Bet League One, leading Oxford United to the play-off places before unfortunately falling at the final hurdle against Wycombe Wanderers. Made even more impressive by the fact he had to work with a shoe-string budget during this time-frame, there is no real surprise that Robinson is garnering attention from high-profile clubs.

Formerly of Milton Keynes Dons, he also enjoyed a stint at London club Charlton Athletic before taking the reigns at the Kassam Stadium in 2018. One of the main features of his time with Oxford United has been their possession-based attacking style of play. Conceivably the Bournemouth board will be looking for someone of this background, due to the volume of creatively endowed stars they possess in forward areas.

With Bournemouth currently sixth in the Sky Bet Championship, they will be looking towards building momentum between now and the end of the season as they search for a return to the Premier League at the first attempt. Only time will tell with regards to who could potentially lead them through this period.