Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt has described midfield partner Romal Palmer as an “unbelievable talent”.

Palmer, 22, has had to wait patiently for first-team opportunities since joining the Reds from Manchester City in 2018.

He broke into the first team following the enforced break last season but suffered a knee ligament injury that finished his campaign in just his third appearance for the club.

There was more injury frustration early this term, before returning to be a regular feature off the bench under head coach Valerien Ismael following his appointment in October.

Promotion back into the starting line-up finally followed last month, and Palmer played three consecutive matches before a hamstring problem saw him miss their draw at Nottingham Forest the weekend before last.

He is clear to face Chelsea this Thursday in a big FA Cup fifth-round tie, with the latest setback not proving as inconvenient as the previous ones have done for a player who those at the club say has huge potential.

Palmer’s partner in the centre of the park has been Mowatt, and the skipper offered glowing praise for his quality.

“I think Romal is an unbelievable player,” he told The72. “In training and in the team, the way he gets stuck in.

“I just think he’s been really unlucky because every time he comes into the team he’s done well, and then he’ll get an injury that sets him back two or three weeks. He’s got to fight for his position again and the same thing keeps happening. I feel sorry for Romal but I think he’s an unbelievable talent.

“I think he’s at that age where he’s learning and he’s becoming better and better every week.”

The prospects of both Palmer and former Liverpool man Herbie Kane, two months younger despite his greater senior experience in spells at Doncaster Rovers and Hull City, were improved by the exit of Matty James at the end of his loan spell last month.

“Same with Herbie as well,” added Mowatt. “Now that Jamo’s gone they’ll get a lot more game time as well. I think they’ll do well.”

Mowatt also spoke about his future at Barnsley, saying that talks are still ongoing to extend his deal beyond the end of the current season but that a decision on staying or leaving might not be made until the summer.