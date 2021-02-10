Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael has said that striker Patrick Schmidt needs games and goals during his loan spell at Austrian side SV Reid.

Schmidt will spend the rest of the season back in his homeland after a loan deal was agreed with the Championship club last week.

The 22-year-old has only made four league starts since signing for Barnsley in the summer of 2019 from Admira Wacker.

His contribution has largely been that of substitute over the year-and-a-half spent in South Yorkshire so far, scoring four goals in 41 appearances in total.

The most famous of those came in the Reds’ penultimate fixture of last season at home to Nottingham Forest, scoring an injury-time winner off the bench which kept them in the hunt for survival ahead of the final day.

But he has failed to kick on this season, scoring just one EFL Cup goal and playing only five times since Ismael took charge at Oakwell in October.

As a result, Schmidt has joined the likes of Elliot Simoes, Luke Thomas, Dan Bramall and Isaac Christie-Davies in being sent out on loan for the remainder of the season as the boss trimmed his squad in the January transfer window.

“I think it makes sense for everyone,” Ismael told The72, “for him, for the club, for the new club, to get a player who is motivated, has a great mentality.

“He deserves to play now and I think it’s a good situation for him to get new confidence, be more involved in the game and came back strong.”

When Schmidt made his move to Barnsley he signed a four-year deal, which currently keeps him tied to the club until at least the summer of 2023.

Although he has failed to make an impression on Ismael so far, the boss still insists that the striker could have a future at the club if he progresses well in his time at SV Reid.

“We will see what happens in the future,” he said. “He needs to play and to score to get the confidence, and we will see. For sure we will follow his development the next few months.”