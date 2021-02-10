Sacked Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall has spoken out after his recent departure, comparing his predecessor Eddie Howe to Manchester United’s legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Having dropped down from the Premier League last term, Tindall would make the step up from no.2 to no.1 after Howe’s departure.

He guided Bournemouth to a hugely positive start to the season. Bournemouth looked as though they had a new lease of life having dropped back into the Football League and established themselves as early contenders for promotion.

But after four-straight Championship defeats, the board decided to part ways with Tindall. Since, several names have been linked with the job, with Jonathan Woodgate stepping in as caretaker manager.

Speaking to Bournemouth Echo, Tindall gave the details behind his sacking, and the phone call that led to it.

“It was really tough,” he began. “You can’t sort of jazz it up to be anything other than a real difficult phone call to take. I was surprised it was a phone call.

“When I look back over the 22 years that I’ve been at the football club and the service that I’ve given their club, I do walk away immensely proud.”

Tindall then went on to give the club his best wishes going forward, before making this remark about Howe:

“Ed was the Sir Alex Ferguson of Bournemouth. There’s no manager, in my opinion, that will ever go on and achieve what Ed did.”

Howe guided Bournemouth right from League Two to the Premier League. His achievements top those of most managers currently in work in the English game, and it could definitely be said that he had a similar effect on Bournemouth that Sir Alex had at Manchester United.

Both were pioneers, not only for their clubs but for winning a mentality. Both drew up teams that were perfectly adapted to the situations they were in and now some six months after his departure, it’s a shock to see Howe not back in management.

Expect him to be back soon enough, where he’ll look to embark on his next managerial venture.