For regular viewers of Barnsley’s exploits in the Championship this season, it will come as no surprise to hear that head coach Valerien Ismael has told his side to be “unpleasant” when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup.

The Premier League giants come to Oakwell on Thursday night in the fifth round of the competition, hoping to avoid the kind of serious upset they suffered 13 years ago, when Kayode Odejayi’s famous goal earned a remarkable quarter-final win.

While those fond memories live on, there was less room for romance when the sides met in the EFL Cup earlier this season, Chelsea brutally running out 6-0 winners at Stamford Bridge.

READ: Barnsley receive double boost ahead of FA Cup clash with Chelsea

But plenty has changed since then, with new bosses in both dugouts. While Thomas Tuchel is just getting acclimatised to his new role, Ismael has had more than three months at Barnsley – not that he needed long to make an impact.

The Frenchman has taken the pressing game already in place at the Reds and kicked the intensity up a few more levels, developing a direct, incessant style in possession to go alongside typically in-your-face defensive ferocity.

They are at their most thrilling when pushing high from the off and suffocating their opponents of time, space and will, as best seen in excellent victories at Oakwell against Championship high-flyers Watford and Norwich City, the latter in the previous round of the FA Cup.

To do that against sides in their division is one thing and to do it against one of the top outfits in Europe will be quite another, but Ismael wants to give Chelsea the same rough treatment the Championship has become accustomed to.

“I think it’s a great challenge for my side and for my staff,” he told The72. “We told the guys that it’s one of the best teams in the world but it’s a big chance for us to show our principles, working against them. This is what we want, to stay on our way, on our focus.

“Against Norwich it was one of our best games so far and now is the chance to move to the next level. You need to have a perfect day. Everything we do, we have to do it perfect.

READ: Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt speaks on his future

“The principles have to be perfect, avoid the simple mistakes, we need a high intensity in the game. And for sure, the guys have to enjoy it as well, because it is something special for them, a reward for their performance.

“I think for everybody it’s a new experience, another level, and this is what we want to face, with our way to play football. How far we are, how much danger we can give Chelsea, how unpleasant we can be for them. If they find a solution because they have big quality, we have to find another solution.”

Ismael has spoken all season of the need to out-run and out-fight the opposition, painting Barnsley as the underdogs in almost every match in the Championship. As a result, the template for success is already there, and there will be no room for compromise when Chelsea come to town.