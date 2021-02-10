Burnley hosted Bournemouth in the FA Cup yesterday evening, but something unusual happened before kick-off.

Jonathan Woodgate oversaw his second game in caretaker charge of Bournemouth last night. It ended in a 2-0 victory for the visitors who scored either side of half-time through Sam Surridge and Junior Stanislas, to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Before the game, suspicion arose concerning Burnley’s team sheet. Reporter Kris Temple took to Twitter outline the fact that Burnley’s Erik Pieters had picked up yellow cards in Rounds 3 and 4 of the competition, lawfully ruling him out of contention to face Bournemouth.

👀 We don’t think Erik Pieters should be playing for #Burnley this evening. He was booked in #FACup Rounds 3 & 4, and two bookings in the competition earns you a one-match ban….. #afcb — Kris Temple (@kristemple) February 9, 2021

Pieters was mistakenly named in Sean Dyche’s starting line-up to Bournemouth. Soon after though, Dyche was forced to revise his line-up.

REVISED LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up to face @afcbournemouth this evening at Turf Moor. ⬇️ Due to an administrative error, Erik Pieters no longer plays tonight and Anthony Glennon will come in for the left-back. 💪#BURAFCB | #UTC | #EmiratesFACup | @eToro pic.twitter.com/KIQRORh3Vx — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 9, 2021

Burnley put the fault down to an ‘administrative error’ and Pieters was removed from the squad.

In light of ‘Pieters-gate’, Temple has taken to Twitter to confirm that Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma is suspended from his side’s quarter-final tie, having picked up his second yellow card of the competition last night.

🍒 Following, ‘Pieters-gate’, I’ve had it confirmed that #AFCB’s Jefferson Lerma is definitely suspended for the #FACup quarter-finals, following his late booking last night at #Burnley (his second of the competition). — Kris Temple (@kristemple) February 10, 2021

For Bournemouth under Woodgate, it was another much-needed win. They outplayed Burnley at Turf Moor and left them frustrated in the end, with the potential of heading to Wembley bound to give the entire club a timely boost.

The Cherries currently sit in 6th-place of the Championship table, with a trip to Nottingham Forest coming up this weekend. It’ll be another tall order for Bournemouth, especially given last night’s trip to Burnley.

Another win would cement their place in the top six and push Woodgate further into contention for the permanent job, which could yet prove a contested decision by the Cherries board.