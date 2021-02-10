According to the Daily Express, Manchester United are reportedly keen on making a move for Norwich City full-back Max Aarons.

Viewed as a potential replacement for defender Diego Dalot at Old Trafford, Aarons is undoubtedly viewed as one of the brightest young prospects in English football. This could lead the Canaries to bag a substantial fee for the 20-year-old should he be allowed to depart Carrow Road.

Incredibly, Norwich City staved off interest in the January transfer window from Spanish giants Barcelona. However, Manchester United and Barcelona will now have to wait until the summer to finalise a switch. Aarons has been ever present for his current employers this season, featuring in 30 fixtures across 2020/21 amassing one goal and three assists, whilst playing a key role in their quest for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

The England Under-21 international has garnered widespread acclaim over the last few years, owing to his running power and ability to overlap his winger on the outside. Excellent at getting the better of his marker in a one-on-one scenario, Aarons will surely be involved in the senior England set up before too long.

Additionally, his defensive attributes also demonstrate why he is being heavily courted. In those same 30 outings, he has been complicit in helping his side to keep 10 clean sheets making it no surprise that some of the world’s biggest clubs monitoring his services.

Now, Aarons’ full focus will turn to Norwich City’s home fixture against Stoke City on Saturday, as his club look to continue their push for the Sky Bet Championship title.