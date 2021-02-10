Celtic continue to be interested in versatile Sheffield Wednesday star Liam Shaw and are looking to acquire him on a pre-contract in the summer, according to Football Insider.

At 19-years-old the utility man is forecast to have a bright future in the game and made his breakthrough for Sheffield Wednesday in 2019/20. Following his initiation, he has went on to make 11 appearances for the Owls this season scoring a solitary goal. Competent in midfield and in defence, Shaw possesses attributes that Sheffield Wednesday will be anxious to keep a hold of him moving ahead into the following campaign.

Shaw has built a reputation of being something of a fans favourite at Hillsborough. On one hand, his industrious style of play will have undoubtedly endeared him to the Sheffield Wednesday support. Coupled with his huge affection for the club as a boyhood supporter, there is no wonder that the Sky Bet Championship outfit are desperately trying to secure his services on a new contract before the expiration of his deal at the end of 2020/21.

Having already held several rounds of talks with the Scottish Premiership side, they are said to have made progress in the last few weeks although the youngster has not yet committed his signature to moving north of the border. Potentially, Shaw may seek first-team assurances in order to continue his developmental trajectory as a footballer.

Sheffield Wednesday may offer Shaw more responsibility within their senior ranks to try and convince him to stay put in South Yorkshire, only time will tell with regards to where he will be plying his trade next campaign.