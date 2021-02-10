Swansea City host Manchester City in the FA Cup tonight, and musician Liam Gallagher believes City could be in for a ‘tough’ afternoon.

Championship high-flyers Swansea City host Premier League high-flyers Manchester City in the FA Cup tonight, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Tweeting earlier today, Gallagher gave his verdict on tonight’s clash:

It’ll be tough Swansea are a top team — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 10, 2021

A hugely popular cult figure and avid Manchester City fan, Gallagher’s praise of Swansea City is not without its evidence. Steve Cooper’s side currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table after a strong showing this season, coming after the Swans snatched a spot in the top-six at the death last time round.

They’ve closed the gap on leaders Norwich City to just two points, but the Canaries have a game in hand, and Swansea find Brentford wedged in between them – Swansea lost out to the Bees in the play-offs last season.

A cup run would be a nice addition to what’s been a positive season. Cooper has established himself as not only one of the best Championship managers, but one of the best-connected.

His previous ties to the English youth set up have allowed him to bring in some top young names since taking charge – the likes of Freddie Woodman who has spent the last two season on loan at the club, becoming a top talent in doing do.

Swansea will be gunning to showcase their abilities against Cit tonight. Pep Guardiola’s side look as though they’re steamrolling their way to the Premier league title, but they ought to be weary of Swansea City tonight.