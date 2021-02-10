Hull City captain Richard Smallwood is out for the rest of the season, as per BBC Sport.

He picked up a knee injury in their defeat to Burton Albion last weekend which rules him out until the summer, leaving Grant McCann’s side a body short in midfield.

The Tigers made the decision to let Dan Batty leave for fellow League One side Fleetwood Town on a permanent deal late in the last transfer window in a move that could come back to haunt them now.

Batty, who is 23 years old, has impressed for his new club and won man of the match on his debut against Bristol Rovers.

Read: Former Football League man closing in on surprise new move

Hull could regret letting him leave now with Smallwood out for the rest of the campaign.

Batty’s first-team chances at the KCOM Stadium became scarce this season and it wasn’t really a surprise to see him head out the exit door last month.

Hull boosted their midfield department by bringing in Jordan Flores and Dan Crowley which made the ex-Leeds United man surplus to requirements.

Read: Sunderland’s hopes of signing Northern Ireland man rise with the salary cap withdrawn

However, Batty would have been a useful player to keep until the end of the season as he provided decent competition and depth to their midfield department, which is need now more than ever with Smallwood out.

Hull drew 0-0 with promotion rivals Lincoln City at home last night and are back in action this weekend against MK Dons.

Will City regret selling Batty?