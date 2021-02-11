Barnsley play host to Chelsea on Thursday, in what is being billed as an intriguing FA Cup fifth round tie at Oakwell.

The two sides of course have previous in the competition that Tykes fans will remember well, as Kayode Odejayi rose highest to send his club to the semi-final at the expense of the Londoners in a whirlwind season for the Yorkshire club. Could history repeat itself tomorrow night?

Chelsea will provide stiff opposition for Barnsley after a resurgence in form domestically following the appointment of new manager Thomas Tuchel. Undoubtedly, the German will be looking to progress to the next round of the FA Cup as he bids to win silverware in his inaugural season in West London.

In terms of team news, Barnsley will have to contend without trio Aapo Halme, Ben Williams and Liam Kitching as they recover from injury. Apart from those three, the Sky Bet Championship outfit have a full card of players to choose from and are expected to go full strength as they try to pull off an upset.

On the other hand, the Blues will be missing Thiago Silva due to a hamstring issue, whilst Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are expected to recover from injury problems in time for the clash. Tammy Abraham is expected to lead the line for Chelsea, stopping his attacking threat may be crucial if the Tykes want to achieve a famous result.

Commencing at eight o’clock on Thursday night, the Barnsley faithful will be desperate to see their side take a cup scalp and head towards the FA Cup quarter finals.