Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt is out of contract in the summer, having endured a contested January transfer window.

The 25-year-old was subject to incoming bids in last month’s transfer window. Football Insider had reported that two ‘mystery’ Championship clubs had tabled bids for the midfielder, with one of them later being revealed as Millwall.

But Mowatt would remain at Oakwell. With his contract situation still up in the air, Yorkshire Post’s Leon Wobschall has given his verdict:

Re Mowatt. Genuinely think he's a bit torn at minute. Clearly loves it at Barnsley & Ismael getting best out of him. Next deal is also the one which can make him for life and are his peak years potentially bt 26 & 29. He'll have plenty of interest. Big call for lad #barnsleyfc — leon wobschall (@LeonWobYP) February 10, 2021

The former Leeds United man joined Barnsley midway through the 2016/17 season. He’s since become a key component of this Barnsley side and has this season taken his game to the next level under Valerien Ismael.

He’s featured 26 times in the Championship this campaign, scoring four goals. His passion for the club is undeniable as Wobschall points out, but he’s seemingly stalled on renewal talks and so it begs the question of where Mowatt thinks his own future lies.

Several clubs had been linked with him earlier on in the season. Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and QPR were all touted with an interest in Mowatt, but whether or not any of those sides have retained an interest is unknown.

Barnsley fans will remain confident of a renewal though. Their side sit in 13th-place of the Championship after a progressive season under Ismael, who has every chance of guiding Barnsley to an unprecedented top-six finish this season.

Up next for the Tykes is the visit of Chelsea in the FA Cup tomorrow night.