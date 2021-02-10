New Derby County loan signing Patrick Roberts has spoken out to RamsTV about his recent move and his torrid time at previous club Middlesbrough.

The attacking-midfielder arrived on loan at Middlesbrough at the start of the campaign, having impressed on a short-term deal in the latter stages of last season. He was key in helping to keep the Teessiders in the division and manager Neil Warnock was keen to have him back this time around.

However, he didn’t quite replicate the same form and he was used rather sporadically under the veteran Boro boss between September and January. On deadline day his loan deal at the Riverside was cut short by parent club Manchester City and he joined Middlesbrough’s Championship rivals Derby County shortly after.

Speaking to RamsTV, Roberts explained the decision to join Derby, with a huge draw for him being the man in the dugout at Pride Park.

“I spoke to the manager (Wayne Rooney) over the phone and he was positive about me and positive about Derby having taken over for the first time in his management career,” he said.

“Everyone in the world knows Wayne Rooney. When I had the chance to speak to him there’s only one place I wanted to come.”

He also spoke out about his recent spell at Middlesbrough, with his playing time a huge factor in his decision to walk away and change clubs.

“At Middlesbrough, I was struggling to play and being on loan I had the option to look at things in January if it wasn’t going how I expected. I got a message about Derby and I just wanted to play football again.”

This season the 24-year-old played just nine times for Boro out of a possible 27, starting just four of those and being substituted off in each, meaning he didn’t complete a full 90 minutes.

He made his Derby debut last week away at Rotherham United, coming on for the final 18 minutes of the game. He was unable to have the desired impact though, as the Rams ultimately succumbed to a 3-0 loss, meaning they are now in the bottom three going into this weekend’s fixtures.