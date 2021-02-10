Former Football League striker Kyle Lafferty is closing in on a move to Romanian side Sepsi, according to a report by ProSport.

The attacker has agreed terms and is poised for a new challenge.

Lafferty, who is 33 years old, has been a free agent since leaving Italian outfit Reggina last month and is making a swift return to the game.

He has previously played in Switzerland, Turkey and Sweden and is now continuing his European travels in Romania.

Lafferty started out at Burnley and played 89 games for the Clarets as a youngster in the Championship, scoring 10 goals to earn a move to Rangers in 2008.

He spent four years at Ibrox during his first spell there before stints at Sion and Palermo.

Norwich City lured him back to England in 2014 and he was part of the Canaries side promoted to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

Lafferty left Carrow Road and had spells at Caykur Rizespor, Birmingham City, Hearts, Rangers and Sarpsbourg before Sunderland handed him a deal during the 2019/20 campaign under Jack Ross.

He made 11 League One appearances for the Black Cats and chipped in with two goals before moving onto pastures new at the end of that season.

The Northern Ireland international has spent the first-half of this term in Serie B but is now on his way to Romania for a new experience with Sepsi.

Good signing for Sepsi if they get it done?