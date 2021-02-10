Marcus Maddison was sent off on his debut for Bolton Wanderers yesterday.

The Charlton Athletic loan man was dismissed for a challenge on Morecambe midfielder John O’Sullivan.

Maddison, who is 27 years old, linked up with the League Two side on deadline day of the last transfer window after being given the green light by the Addicks to depart on loan until the end of the season.

His fresh challenge at Bolton hasn’t started very well for him but Evatt has insisted he hasn’t let his team down.

Read: Charlton Athletic receive boost in pursuit of Luton Town and Preston North End duo

“He is disappointed because he feels like he has let the team down,” Evatt said, as per the Bolton News. “But he hasn’t because, for me, it’s a challenge he has to make. He has gone left foot first, not two-footed, and the referee has allowed their players to surround him and pressure him into a decision.”

Maddison only joined Charlton in October last year having previously played for the likes of Gateshead, Peterborough United and Hull City. He made 10 appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side but appears to have played his last game for the third tier outfit.

Read: Charlton Athletic risk losing 2017 signing for free

His move to Bolton is an opportunity to get some games under his belt and prove people wrong. He will be hoping his red card gets overturned and he can return to the pitch as soon as possible.

The Trotters drew 1-1 with Morecambe at home yesterday and are next in action this weekend against Stevenage.

Was it a red card?