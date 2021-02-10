Blackpool hold an option to extend James Husband’s deal by a further 12 months this summer, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The ex-Doncaster Rovers and Norwich City left-back is out of contract at the end of the season but his side can keep him for longer.

Husband, who is 27 years old, has been a regular for the Seasiders this term and has made 22 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two assists.

He is a proven player at League One and keeping him for another year would be a shrewd bit of business by the Tangerines.

Their boss, Neil Critchley, has commented on their out of contract players: “It’s something we’re aware of and we know who is in and out of contract at the end of the season, so we have to start to prepare and plan for next season.

“That was part of our planning and thought process in January, so that will become more prominent in the next few weeks and months.”

Husband started his career at Doncaster and went onto play 73 times for their first-team before Middlesbrough lured him away from the Keepmoat Stadium in 2014.

However, he struggled for game time during his spell at Boro and was shipped out on loan to Fulham and Huddersfield Town during his time there.

Norwich then came calling and brought him to Carrow Road on a permanent basis three years ago. He played 22 times for the Canaries and also had a loan stint at Fleetwood Town before rocking up at rivals Blackpool in July 2019.

Husband has found a good match at Blackpool and they should exercise their option to keep him for a further 12 months at the end of this season.

