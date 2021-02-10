Sunderland’s prospective new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was spotted at New Meadow last night.

The Frenchman watched on as Sunderland lost 2-1 at Shrewsbury Town in League One. Lee Johnson’s side had taken the lead through Aiden O’Brien, but would conceded two second-half goals to run out as eventual losers.

It keeps Sunderland in 7th-place of the League One table. But fans were more interested to see Louis-Dreyfus watching on.

After almost an entire season of back-and-forth, the Frenchman had agreed a deal to acquire a majority share in Sunderland back in December. He’s set to take over from Stewart Donald, but the takeover is still going through all the necessary EFL tests.

Johnson was quoted last month as being ‘confident’ that the takeover will eventually go through. Sunderland fans are in a sort of limbo as they await every day to hear the news of their completed takeover, which would compliment the recent salary cap news.

Salary caps placed on wage budgets of clubs in League One and Two have been scrapped. It’s good news for Sunderland because it means they can renew several expiring contracts, and good news for the takeover because it means that, potentially, Sunderland could have a summer spending spree.

A revamp is long overdue at Sunderland. They’ve a keen manager in Johnson though and a seemingly motivated owner in Louis-Dreyfus. If and when the deal goes through – which looks more than likely by this point – it’ll be the start of Sunderland’s rebuilding for the Premier League.