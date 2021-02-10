The withdrawal of the League One salary cap boost Sunderland’s chances of signing loan man Jordan Jones from Rangers on a permanent deal.

The Northern Ireland international is keen to make a move to England for good in the summer, as reported by Football Insider, and the fact that there is no restrictions in place for Lee Johnson’s side mean they could offer him something if he impresses.

Jones, who is 25 years old, has fallen out-of-favour at Rangers and was given the green light to move to Sunderland last month. He made his debut for the Black Cats against MK Dons last time out.

Read: Watford to sign ex-Sheffield Wednesday man on short-term deal

He has had Championship interest in him in the past and was linked with Stoke City, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday in the last summer transfer window, as reported by the time by the Daily Record, and it will be interesting to see if anything from the second tier remerges at the end of this season.

Jones only joined Rangers in 2019 from Kilmarnock but has found it at Ibrox. He played just 14 games in the whole of the last campaign and only played four times in all competitions this term.

Read: Charlton Athletic run the risk of losing 2017 signing on a free

He started his career at Middlesbrough and had loan spells at Cambridge United and Hartlepool before moving up to Scotland.

Jones will be looking to impress with Sunderland this term with their chances of signing him permanently increased now.

Will Sunderland get Jones on a permanent deal?