Sheffield Wednesday beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the Championship last night, lifting themselves out of the bottom three.

It was Neil Thompson’s fourth Championship win of the calendar year in caretaker charge of Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls welcomed bottom club Wycombe knowing that only a win would suffice, claiming all three points through goals from Jordan Rhodes and Adam Reach either side of half-time.

For Rhodes, it was his second goal in three outings. After a typically darkened first-half of the season which nearly ended in a Janaury move to Cardiff City, Rhodes is back in the goals.

It could be the story of Wednesday’s season if Rhodes fires them to Championship safety. He scored another poachers’ goal last night, assisted well by Kadeem Harris.

The winger started in a more of a wing-back position last night. He proved to be one of the best players on the pitch in what was one of his best performances for the club, and now it begs the question of his and Rhodes’ contract renewal.

Both are set to leave Hillsborough when their deals expire in the summer. With the club having suffered financially throughout the whole season though, there’s a chance that owner Dejphon Chansiri could oversee a mass overhaul of his side this summer.

The likes of Rhodes and Harris will be two of the higher earners at the club. But with the way both have been playing recently, Chansiri and whoever his next permanent manager might be, might not have any choice but to renew both their stays.