The scrapping of the League One salary cap is a boost to Charlton Athletic’s hopes of signing some of their loan players on permanent deals.

Lee Bowyer admitted last week that they are ‘trying’ to make two of their loan players sign (see tweet below).

💬 LB: “We’re trying to make two of the loans into permanents so we don’t have the problem of having to leave one out. There’s no cut-off for us to do that. Even if we only pull off one of them, I’ll be happy.” #cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) February 4, 2021

The fact there are no financial restrictions imposed on the League One promotion hopefuls mean they have more freedom to strike deals.

Two players they could look to sign permanently are Andrew Shinnie and Jayden Stockley.

Shinnie, who is 31 years old, is currently on loan at the Valley from Luton Town and has made 15 league appearances for the Hatters in the league this season, scoring twice.

He adds more competition and depth to their midfield department and signing him would be a shrewd bit of business by the London club.

Many Charlton fans would also like to see Stockley join the club on a long-term basis. He only joined last month on a loan deal from Preston North End until the end of the season and has already opened his account for Bowyer’s men.

The striker gives them something different up front and will be looking to impress between now and the summer to potentially earn himself a move away from Deepdale.

The news that the salary cap has been withdrawn is positive for Charlton and it will be interesting to see if they try and sign some of their loan players now.

