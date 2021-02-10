Brentford have ‘reached an agreement’ to bring in Rangers’ Nathan Young-Coombes in the summer, reports Football Insider.

The 19-year-old Rangers attacker was being closely linked to Brentford earlier this month. It came soon after the close of the January transfer window but now, Football Insider claim that Brentford have secured his services ahead of this summer.

Young-Coombes’ Rangers contract is set to expire in the summer. Brentford have agreed to pay Rangers a small £100,000 fee in compensation, and he’ll join up wit the club in June.

Formerly of the Chelsea youth academy, Young-Coombes was reportedly keen on a return to English football this season. Brentford becomes the ideal destination for the striker but he looks set to leave Rangers without ever making a single league appearance for the club.

He’s a regular feature for Rangers’ U19 squad having proved prolific for them. It’s a huge coup for Brentford though, and it’ll prove a huge relief for Young-Coombes who’ll be able to return to his native West London in the summer, and kick on with an exciting team in Brentford.

By the time that Young-Coombes makes his return to England though, Brentford could well be in the same division as his former employer Chelsea.

Thomas Frank’s side are getting progressively better in the Championship this season. They currently sit in 2nd-place of the table having not lost a league game since October.

Renown for their acquisition of obscure young players, who eventually go on to be sold for eight-figure sums, Young-Coombes could well be the next man to earn Brentford a pretty pay day, and it’d be another sob story for Chelsea’s youth academy.

Of all the departments that Brentford have bought and sold in over the past few seasons, the attacking one looks to be where they’re making their most money. The likes of Neal Maupay ad Ollie Watkins, and likely to be sold off in the future, Ivan Toney.

Young-Coombes has plenty of inspiration heading to the Griffin Park Community Stadium, but he’s a way to go before he’ll be given his opportunity in the Bees line-up.