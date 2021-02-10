Millwall manager Gary Rowett has provided an injury update on three of his first-team players ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash v Reading.

Millwall travel to play-off hopefuls Reading this weekend. Rowett will look to extend his side’s uneaten run to six in the Championship, whilst Veljko Paunovic’s Reading sit in 4th-place of the table and with six points separating them and the top two.

Rowett having come under the cosh this season guided his side to a 4-1 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday last time out. It was arguably their best performances of the season and it saw them up to 14th in the table, now seven points clear of the bottom three.

Speaking to NewsAtDen ahead of this weekend, Rowett gave an injury update on Jed Wallace, who was left on the bench v Wednesday.

“Jed will be fine,” Rowett said. “He’s one that could have started but I chose not to risk him. His hamstrings were a little bit tight but he’ll be fine.”

Two players who featured v Wednesday though were Maikel Kieftenbeld and Ryan Leonard. The pair were brought off before full-time and Rowett has now revealed that they’re both doubts to feature v Reading this weekend.

“I think there are going to be some doubts over Maikel Kieftenbeld and Ryan Leonard, just because they both came off,” he explained. “So they’re the main issues at the moment.

“They were both getting scanned [this week] so we’re just waiting for those results.”

It’s another huge task for Millwall this weekend. But they travel to Berkshire on the back of some improved form, knowing that a win could lift them into the top-half of the Championship table.