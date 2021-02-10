Borussia Dortmund are ready to sell ex-Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham this summer to cope with mounting financial problems at the club.

WAZ via Fussball Transfers claim that Dortmund have drawn up a list of first-team players that they’re willing to sell in the summer.

The likes of Jadon Sancho will definitely be sold off in the summer, with Bellingham amongst a host of names who could be sold if more funds are needed.

Bellingham, 17, completed his move from Birmingham City to Dortmund last summer. He burst into the Blues starting line-up last season where he made 41 Championship appearances and scored four goals, sealing what’s believed to be a £22.5million deal.

The initial transfer fee was due to be closer to £30million but Borussia Dortmund and Birmingham City negotiated a lower transfer fee due to the financial hardship both were suffering, and BILD via Daily Mail reports that Birmingham would in turn receive a higher sell-on percentage.

Since the departure of Bellingham, Blues have failed to reinvest the money and find themselves in the Championship relegation zone under Aitor Karanka.

The Spaniard barely had a penny to spend on this Birmingham City side until last month, with Sam Cosgrove’s arrival proving their marquee signing of the transfer window.

With relegation into League One on the cards, the Blues board will be hoping that Bellingham is sold off this summer, and that he’s sold for a much larger transfer fee than what Dortmund bought him for.

He’s impressed in 16 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund so far. But how much a team like Manchester United, Chelsea or even Liverpool might be willing to pay for him remains to be seen.