Speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo, AFC Bournemouth’s interim manager Jonathan Woodgate has said he is in the dark as to whether or not he will be in charge of the Cherries’ next game.

The 41-year-old guided Bournemouth to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, beating Sean Dyche’s Burnley 2-0.

Sam Surridge opened the scoring in the first half before Junior Stanislas added a late second.

It remains unknown just how close the Cherries are to naming a new manager and interim boss Woodgate is also in the dark as to how long he will be on charge for.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo, the former Middlesbrough manager has said he will give it his best as long as he’s in charge, with Nottingham Forest up next.

Here’s what he had to say:

“To be honest with you, I have no idea. I will just wait to hear and do what happens from there.

“If I am asked to, not a problem, I will give it my best shot. Set up the team and have a game plan to play against Forest.”

As per a report from The Sun, the likes of John Terry, David Wagner and Woodgate are all in the frame for the job.

Whoever comes in to replace Jason Tindall will be tasked with winning promotion back to the Premier League. As it stands, Bournemouth currently sit in 6th place, five points clear of 7th place Middlesbrough and nine away from the automatic spots.