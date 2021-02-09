The featured image to this article shows a snowbound Hillsborough for tonight’s game vs Wycombe Wanderers. It was a game the Owls won 2-0.

That victory was enough when coupled with Rotherham’s loss to Cardiff to drag Wednesday out of the bottom three.

It is also a sight that ex-Oxford United and Birmingham City man Pep Clotet won’t be getting to see after he signed on with Italian side Brescia.

Management ‘vacancy’ and Clotet links

The hot seat at Hillsborough has been empty since the sacking of Tony Pulis in late December of 2020.

That has left the Owls without a permanent replacement for what has been going on for six weeks now – 41 days tonight and counting.

Not that there will be any rush to replace the ex Middlesbrough and Stoke City boss. Wednesday’s interim boss, Neal Thompson, has done a cracking job since stepping in.

Aside from a 2-0 loss to Coventry and a 4-1 mauling at the hands of Millwall, Thompson has been steady-away at the Owls helm.

The wins are beginning to come and the South Yorkshire climbed out of the bottom three after beating Wycombe.

Former #Birmingham boss Pep Clotet is close to being appointed at Italian Serie B side #Brescia, owned by ex-#Leeds chairman Massimo Cellino #lufc — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) February 4, 2021

One man linked with taking over at Hillsborough was Clotet, who aside from managing Oxford and Birmingham was also Garry Monk’s assistant at Leeds United and Middlesbrough. However, his acceptance of the poisoned chalice that is the Brescia post puts an end to that.

For now, at least.

Clotet teams up with Cellino at Brescia – anything could happen

If Sheffield Wednesday fans think that their owner is a wrong ‘un; they will be glad that Massimo Cellino isn’t running the show.

Lo spirito e la fiducia che oggi hanno dimostrato i giocatori per non perdere questa partita indicano la strada da seguire. Forza Brescia! ⚪️🔵🦁 pic.twitter.com/Z2U0CaE8ys — Pep Clotet (@pepclotet) February 9, 2021

Cellino owns Brescia, who he bought after selling Leeds United to fellow Italian Andrea Radrizzani. Before he came to English football, Cellino was known as ‘il mangia alenatori‘ – the manager eater.

He’s certainly lived up to that this season at Brescia with Clotet becoming Cellino’s FIFTH manager of the season.

As it is now, Owls fans can at least scratch one name off the list that the club is said to be considering.

Will Sheffield Wednesday appoint a new manager or will they stick with Tmompson until the end of this season>