According to Birmingham Live, QPR loan man Sam Field is unlikely to play for parent club West Brom again.

The midfielder made the temporary move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in January, linking up with QPR until the end of the season.

Field has struggled for game time with parent club West Brom, playing only five times across all competitions. Now, a report has provided insight into the 22-year-old’s situation with the Baggies.

The QPR new boy’s loan deal does include the option for a permanent deal, with the report seemingly confident that Mark Warburton’s side will trigger the option to make it a full-time deal in the summer transfer window.

Field has previously expressed his desire to join QPR permanently in the summer. The Baggies youngster is looking for a fresh start, so it will be interesting to see QPR offer him that.

Field will be eagerly awaiting the chance to make his QPR debut and help Warburton’s men continue their recent upturn in form.

The R’s made it four wins in five Championship games at the weekend, defeating Blackburn Rovers 1-0. The club currently sit in 16th place, five points clear of the relegation zone and 12 away from the top six.

