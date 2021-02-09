Sheffield Wednesday beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the Championship tonight, lifting themselves out of the bottom three.

Goals from Jordan Rhodes and Adam Reach either side of half-time earned caretaker manager Neil Thompson his fourth Championship win of 2021.

They welcomed bottom club Wycombe knowing that only a win would suffice. In the end, it proved a relatively comfortable evening for the hosts, and one man’s name stood out in particular as having played well.

Kadeem Harris made his 24th Championship appearance of the season tonight. He started in the left wing-back position and would provide the assist for Rhodes’ opener, with many saying that tonight was his best performance in a long time.

Yet to score this season, he’s a player who’s proved contested among fans. But with Rhodes back in the goals, Harris could yet follow and have a strong finish to the season.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on his performance tonight:

Bannan so much more confident with a good centre mid next to him reach better at left back and why can’t Harris play like this all the time! Happy for Rhodes! #swfc — lee (@LeeBetts98) February 9, 2021

Brilliant first 45 from Harris and Rhodes. Harris has beaten his man every time and Rhodes showing that he's our best striker for link up play, some lovely touches back into midfield to start some attacks plus a goal too!! #swfc — Jack (@jkilby90) February 9, 2021

Harris got his fullback on toast tonight…. keep feeding him #SWFC — gilly (@gillyno9_gill) February 9, 2021

Obita is going to be having sleepless nights, waking up sweating seeing Kadeem Harris running at him — 🦉 (@ecp1867) February 9, 2021

Kadeem Harris is proving to be a real threat. He is getting a lot of joy down the right and continuously looking to find Jordan Rhodes. This is the best I have seen Harris play for a while. #SWFC — George Smith (@_GeorgeSmith99) February 9, 2021

Harris has got the beating of their full back every time. Kid is playing a blinder #swfc — 97 Owl (@owlingmad1997) February 9, 2021

Harris best player on the pitch thus far. Superb delivery again by Postman Harris. — ⒶⒶ 🦉 (@ANDYOWL82) February 9, 2021