Sheffield Wednesday beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the Championship tonight, lifting themselves out of the bottom three.

Goals from Jordan Rhodes and Adam Reach either side of half-time earned caretaker manager Neil Thompson his fourth Championship win of 2021.

They welcomed bottom club Wycombe knowing that only a win would suffice. In the end, it proved a relatively comfortable evening for the hosts, and one man’s name stood out in particular as having played well.

Kadeem Harris made his 24th Championship appearance of the season tonight. He started in the left wing-back position and would provide the assist for Rhodes’ opener, with many saying that tonight was his best performance in a long time.

Yet to score this season, he’s a player who’s proved contested among fans. But with Rhodes back in the goals, Harris could yet follow and have a strong finish to the season.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on his performance tonight: