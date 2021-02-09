Burton Albion have confirmed the signing of experienced defender Michael Mancienne on their official club website.

Mancienne has been back in England recently after being released by MLS side New England Revolution.

The 33-year-old centre-back spent a stint training with the Brewers’ fellow League One side Lincoln City. Imps boss Michael Appleton refused to be drawn on the chances of signing Mancienne permanently at the time and now, it has been confirmed he has joined Burton Albion.

Burton confirmed the deal on Tuesday night, announcing that has penned a deal to keep him at the club until the end of the season.

Upon the announcement of the deal, manager Jimmy Floyd Hallebaink expressed his delight at the former England youth international’s arrival. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“We’ve been looking for a centre back throughout the whole of the transfer window.

“He has lots of experience and has played lots of games in higher leagues. I’m very happy that he is signing with us.”

The Brewers will be hoping the arrival of Mancienne will boost their chances of staying in League One. As it stands, Hasselbaink’s side sit bottom of the table, six points away from safety.

The new arrival has bags of experience in the Football League. Mancienne started in the Chelsea academy, playing six times for their senior side. He spent most of his time on the books at Stamford Bridge on loan away from the club, spending time with QPR and Wolves.

After a stint in Germany with Hamburg, Mancienne returned to England with Nottingham Forest in 2014. The London-born centre-back made 135 appearances for the City Ground club, captaining them in the 2017/18 season.

