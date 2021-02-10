Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt has said that “talks are still ongoing” over a new contract but that his future might not be decided until after the end of the season.

The midfielder has been in highly impressive form for the Reds this season, starting every match bar one in all competitions and scoring four goals.

His contribution has helped Barnsley make a strong impression on the Championship since Valerien Ismael took charge as head coach, currently sitting in the top half.

However, Mowatt’s contract expires at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether he will remain at Oakwell beyond the summer.

The 25-year-old has been coy so far on what the future holds for him, and remained so when speaking to the media ahead of Thursday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Chelsea.

On when a decision might be made, he told The72: “I’m not too sure. The talks are still ongoing now so you never know, it might be coming up or it might be in the summer, you never know. We’ll see what happens.”

It promises to be a significant time in Mowatt’s career, and his clear devotion to the club he now wears the armband for only makes the decision more difficult.

“I love it at this club and I enjoy playing here,” he said, as he confirmed that he would be open to staying. “I’ll just leave it with my agent and the people higher up (at Barnsley).”

Barnsley had to ward off advances for him in the January window, with at least one bid rejected and boss Ismael insisting he wanted Mowatt to remain until at least the end of the campaign.

The Reds showed ambition in not allowing any of their first-team players to depart – bar midfield partner Matty James at the end of his loan spell from Leicester City – and a trio of signings being brought in, but whether that remains enough for their figurehead to commit long-term remains to be seen.